Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

