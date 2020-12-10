Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $182.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

