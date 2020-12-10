Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,019 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deluxe by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 450,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 41.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 330,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $51.44.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

