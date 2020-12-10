Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,655 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

