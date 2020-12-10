Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,491 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,737 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,459 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,997,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.