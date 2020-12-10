Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

Incyte stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

