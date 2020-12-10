Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

