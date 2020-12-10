Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 37,340 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,340 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 24,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 99.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 432,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of DVN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

