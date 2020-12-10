Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 43.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.