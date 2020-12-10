Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 446 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OneMain by 61.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.