Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,615 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,193 shares of company stock valued at $946,734. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

