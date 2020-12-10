Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,534 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Territorial Bancorp worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.