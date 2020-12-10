Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,308 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,711 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 1,115,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 726,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 570.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 646,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

BRX stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.61. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

