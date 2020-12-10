Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE SLQT opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

