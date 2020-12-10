Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

