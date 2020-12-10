FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 16.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in FMC by 18.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Rowe increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

