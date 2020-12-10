Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 94,631 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Forrester Research by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,754 shares of company stock valued at $762,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

