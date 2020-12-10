Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 71,299 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,299 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

