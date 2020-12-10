German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $863.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,871. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.