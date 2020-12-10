Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

About Getty Realty

