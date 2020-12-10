Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Shares Gap Down to $185.00

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.00, but opened at $178.50. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $178.50, with a volume of 559 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.28. The company has a market capitalization of £29.69 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

