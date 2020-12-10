Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 125,478 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,375 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $762.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,730 shares of company stock valued at $256,077. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.