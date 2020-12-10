HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HONE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

