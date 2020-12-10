Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of HCAT opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $82,774.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at $275,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,326 shares of company stock worth $4,941,632. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

