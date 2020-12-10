Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 558.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $612.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 3.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

