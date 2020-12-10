Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Herc worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Herc by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Herc by 79.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 47,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $65.11 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

