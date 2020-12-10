Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 76,767 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

