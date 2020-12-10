Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

