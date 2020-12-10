Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $458.00

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $458.00, but opened at $430.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $437.35, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.