ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 73.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in ICU Medical by 207.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.68. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

