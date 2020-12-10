IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of -1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,871 shares of company stock valued at $361,526. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

