ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 710,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of ImmunoGen worth $49,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 724,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.79. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

