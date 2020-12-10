Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

