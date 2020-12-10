Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.56.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $364.18 on Tuesday. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $380.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

