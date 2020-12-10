Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 620,420 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 791,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 123,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

