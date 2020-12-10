iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,850. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.