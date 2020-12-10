iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $52.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

