iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

