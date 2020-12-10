John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

JBSS opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $877.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

