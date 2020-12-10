KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 18,584,702 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a market cap of £36.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.