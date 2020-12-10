Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) PT Raised to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

