Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

