Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Livent were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 176.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Livent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

