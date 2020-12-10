MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 683 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

