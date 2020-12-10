Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.