Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 314,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,466,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 21,562 shares of company stock valued at $149,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.