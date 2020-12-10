Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 14.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,265,000 after buying an additional 1,631,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

