Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average of $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

