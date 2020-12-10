Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

