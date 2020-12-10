Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,382,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 9.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Microsoft worth $3,141,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

